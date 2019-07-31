Greece sells 6-month T-bills, at lower 0.15 pct yield

Greece sold 813 million euros ($906.17 million) of six-month treasury bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 0.15 percent, down 8 basis point from 0.23 percent in a previous sale in July. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 2.51 up from 1.61 in the previous auction. Settlement date is August 2. [Reuters]