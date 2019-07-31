Angelopoulos-Daskalaki to head committee commemorating War of Independence anniversary

The former head of the Athens Olympics Organizing Committee Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki will head the committee tasked with organizing events for the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence in 2021, it was announced Wednesday.



“2021 will be a year when all Greeks will celebrate together 200 years of liberty for the Greek state, with pride in our past and confidence in our future,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after a meeting with Angelopoulos-Daskalaki at Maximos Mansion.



Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, a prominent businesswoman, expressed her gratitude over the appointment.



“We will all together make our best effort,” she said.



The Greek War of Independence, also known as the Greek Revolution, lasted about nine years, beginning in 1821, and was a successful attempt by the Greeks to win their independence from the Ottomans.