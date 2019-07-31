Greece secures EU okay to roll out 300 mln-euro broadband network

Greece secured EU regulatory approval on Wednesday for a 300-million-euro ($334.4 million) scheme to roll out an ultrafast broadband network across the country.

The project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and private investors.

The network will offer full access to all operators on a non-discriminatory basis while the country’s telecoms watchdog Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) will control the access prices.

The European Commission said the scheme would increase competition in the Greek broadband market and also contribute to the EU executive’s telecoms connectivity objectives for the bloc. [Reuters]