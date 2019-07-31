Tax inspectors come under attack on Crete

Two tax inspectors came under attack in the Cretan port of Rethymno on Wednesday after attempting to conduct a check on a truck driver.

After the inspectors asked to see his goods and invoices, the driver allegedly lashed out at them inspectors - a 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

According to the head of Rethmyno hospital, Giorgos Frangadis, the inspectors were transferred by ambulance to the hospital at around 1 p.m. with head wounds from punches.

The woman underwent a CAT scan which revealed that one of her eardrums was punctured by one of the blows to her head.

According to witnesses, the truck driver fled the scene on foot after the alleged attack. The police impounded his truck and removed its license plates.