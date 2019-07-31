Trial run of EU emergency number's SMS system 'successful'

A test run of the SMS system linked to the 112 European Union emergency number was conducted successfully on Wednesday by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said.

The trial run was focused on Syros with residents and visitors to the island receiving a text message as part of the test.

The system will be activated on August 10 in order that, in the event of a natural disaster, mobile phones in the affected areas will receive text messages with helpful information.

The 112 hotline is a number people in the EU can call to reach the fire brigade, medical assistance and police.

However, complaints that the hotline did not function properly during recent natural disasters in Greece prompted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to pledge earlier this month that the line will be fully operational by the end of the year.