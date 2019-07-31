The Clouds | Epidaurus | August 2-3

When Aristophanes first presented “The Clouds” in 423 BC, his comedy was not welcomed with praise. Now, two millennia later, his play is considered one of the greatest examples of high comedy. Tagaris Theatrical Productions will stage “The Clouds,” in which Socrates (Nikos Karanthos) attempts to enlighten Strepsiades (Giorgos Gallos), who is frustrated by his son’s expensive habits, at the historic Theater of Epidaurus on August 2 and 3. The performance will include Greek and English surtitles. The show starts at 9 p.m. each night. Tickets start from 12 euros. Find more information at greekfestival.gr.

Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, Palaia Epidavros, Argolida