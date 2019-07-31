Christos Bokoros | Patmos | To September 30

In “Askitika,” acclaimed Greek painter Christos Bokoros takes inspiration from the island of Patmos, a world-renowned pilgrimage site, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of it being named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The exhibition is being held in the Cave of the Apocalypse, where St John the Theologian composed two of the most sacred Christian texts, his Gospel and the Apocalypse (the Book of Revelation). Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Cave of the Apocalypse, tel 22470.312.34