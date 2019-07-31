ATHEX: Benchmark a whisker from 900 pts

The Greek bourse benchmark has almost reached the psychologically important 900-point mark, ending July with monthly gains of 3.62 percent.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 899.93 points on Wednesday, adding 1.14 percent to Tuesday’s 889.81 points.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.67 percent to end at 2,224.54 points and the banks index earned 2.61 percent.



In total 81 stocks rose, 33 fell and 27 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 97.6 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 76.6 million.



In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange jumped 2.13 percent to 70.56 points.