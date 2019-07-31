Canadian-born Dutchman John Van ’t Schip is the new manager of the Greek national team, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) announced on Wednesday.

The former assistant to Marco van Basten at the bench of The Netherlands from 2004 to 2008 has signed a two-and-a-half year contract that will see him coach Greece through the end of the 2022 World Cup qualifying.

He is replacing Angelos Anastasiadis who was informed earlier in July that his services were not longer needed.

Van ’t Schip will have Aron Winter and Michalis Valkanis as his assistants, both of them signing a contract with the same duration.

EPO also announced the hiring of Takis Fyssas as the sporting director of the men’s national team, and of Costas Constantinidis as the technical director for all national teams of Greece.

Meanwhile the federation has decided to terminate the contracts of Anastasiadis, of technical director Angelos Basinas, of national teams official Stellios Giannakopoulos and other staff members without any severance pay.