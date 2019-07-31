Prime minister promoting diaspora vote

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday that the granting of voting rights to Greeks living abroad will be delinked from the new electoral law, and that he will soon table a separate provision in Parliament.

Speaking to ruling New Democracy’s political committee on Wednesday, Mitsotakis said that the new electoral law to be debated by political parties will not include the issue of giving diaspora Greeks the right to vote in elections.

“The right of Greeks abroad to vote from their place of residence is a priority and the relevant provision is coming soon, and independently, and I hope this issue will secure the necessary convergence in Parliament,” he said.