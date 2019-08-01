Verbal bullying, chest-thumping, crass populism veiled as blunt honesty, and divisive poison: Former alternate health minister Pavlos Polakis pulled out every weapon in the arsenal that defined his time in government.

He used all his old tactics with one goal in mind: to escape the clutches of justice by hiding behind the law that protects politicians from prosecution, a law he has so often reviled.

Polakis’ hypocrisy is evidence that all his bluster is nothing more than a way of avoiding the consequences of his actions and that the tough guy act is just that – an act.