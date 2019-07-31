Protest held over Korkoneas release

A demonstration was held in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia on Wednesday at the memorial of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos, shot and killed in 2008 by a police special guard who was released from prison on Tuesday.

The release of Epaminondas Korkoneas came after a court on Monday reduced his term from life to 13 years. He had already served 11 years of his life sentence, in addition to the time he spent in prison pending his initial trial and conviction.

The ruling was issued on the basis of the new legal code that came into effect on July 1.

[INTIME NEWS]