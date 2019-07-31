The new Greek government will toe the line of its predecessor on the urgent need for and the safeguarding of the construction of the Crete-Attica power interconnection project, while supporting the international connection of Greece with Cyprus and Israel, according to statements made by Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis after his visit to Cyprus.

"We explained to the Cypriot government and the management of EuroAsia Interconnector that the electrical interconnection of Greece with Cyprus and Israel is an important priority, but the energy stability of Crete is even more important," Hatzidakis said.