Dozens arrested in Thessaloniki crime sweep

A large-scale crackdown on crime in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, including on the campus of Aristotle University, led to the arrest of 38 suspects on a variety of charges ranging from illegal entry into the country to drugs and weapons violations.

Police stopped 341 people over the course of Wednesday's six-hour sweep, which covered key downtown locations like Galerius' Arch, the Rotonda, and Aristotelous and Navarinou squares.

Officers also checked 184 motorists, finding 134 violations.

The operation, which according to the Greek Police (ELAS) was aimed at “cracking down on crime... and bolstering citizens' sense of security,” involved 73 officers from different divisions.

A similar sweep at Thessaloniki's main train station on Monday resulted in the arrest of 61 undocumented migrants who are being slated for deportation.