Former deputy minister named head of tourism organization
Online
Former culture and tourism official Angela Gerekou has been appointed to head the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), Minister Haris Theoharis announced on Thursday.
Her “experience and knowledge on tourism-related issues will contribute to shaping a modern GNTO, adapted to current conditions,” Theoharis said.
The former actress and trained architect served as deputy minister for tourism under PASOK's George Papandreou from 2009 to 2010 and as a culture deputy under New Democracy's Antonis Samaras in 2014-2015.