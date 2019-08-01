Child, 8, drowns while on holiday in Crete

An 8-year-old girl from Israel drowned while on holiday with her family on the Greek island of Crete, local media reported on Thursday, saying the incident took place at around 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The child drowned in the swimming pool of the hotel where the family was staying in the resort town of Hersonissos in Iraklio. Her parents and other guests were unable to save her.

“We responded immediately to the call, reaching the location with an ambulance but also with a smaller vehicle carrying a doctor. An ambulance from a private hospital was also dispatched to the scene. For 20 minutes, there were three doctors trying to bring the child back and the effort continued in the emergency room of the hospital where she was taken. Unfortunately the child did not make it,” the chief coordinator of Crete's EKAV ambulance service told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“A superhuman effort was made to save the 8-year-old girl, but this was, unfortunately, impossible,” the head of the University General Hospital of Iraklio, Yiannis Tassopoulos, said, adding that an autopsy has been ordered.

This was the third hotel swimming pool drowning reported in less than 24 hours, after Rodiaki, a local paper on Rhodes, reported the death of two French sisters on the popular holiday island.