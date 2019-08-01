Water coming back on in Thessaloniki after river pollution

The water supply in Thessaloniki is being gradually restored after many parts of the northern port city found themselves cut off for several hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Supply has been restored in the areas of Evosmos, Ilioupoli, Stavroupoli and Kordelio, while Evkarpia and Pefki should also have water again soon, the Thessaloniki Water & Sewerage Company (EYATH) said in an announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Panorama and Kalamaria are next on the list and should see their supply return by the evening, it added.

Many parts of the Thessaloniki have been without water since Wednesday due to a “serious pollution problem” in Aliakmonas River, which supplies the city's water via a treatment plant.

EYATH said that teams are investigating the businesses flanking the river to locate the source of the pollution, though it did not specify.