Members of Rouvikonas barge into Cosmote store in Kerameikos

About 30 members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) on Thursday staged a stunt at a store of Greek mobile operator Cosmote in Kerameikos in downtown Athens.

The group threw fliers outside the shop before about a dozen protesters barged into the store shouting slogans against the company.

Reports said the group was protesting a delayed evacuation order at a Cosmote e-Value call center in the Athens district of Daphni on July 12 after Athens was jolted by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake.

