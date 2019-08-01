Vini Vici | Athens | August 2

Hailing from Israel, dance electronica duo Vini Vici will perform an energetic set at the Bolivar Beach Bar in southern Athens on Friday, August 2, marking the last wave of summer events in the capital. Vini Vici, made up of Aviram Saharai and Matan Kadosh, first broke onto the EDM scene with their 2016 remix “Hilight Tribe - Free Tibet,” a psytrance number which today has almost 92 million views on YouTube. They will be joined by up-and-coming female psytrance artist Reality Test. The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 15 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr.



Bolivar Beach Bar, Poseidonos Avenue, Alimos, tel 697.036.7684