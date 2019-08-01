Dimitrios Filippotis | Tinos | To October 14

On the 100th anniversary of the death of Greek sculptor Dimitrios Filippotis, the Museum of Marble Crafts on Tinos is hosting an exhibit honoring the work and life of the great artist. Produced in collaboration with Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation and the National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum, the exhibit will showcase Filippotis’ style of romantic realism and display several of his marble and plaster busts as well as two tombstone casts from the National Gallery. The exhibition is taking place in the artist’s hometown of Tinos, with many of his works appearing on the island for the first time. The museum is open Wednesdays to Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.piop.gr.



Museum of Marble Crafts, Panormos, Tinos, tel 228.303.1290