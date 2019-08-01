NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Government announces incentives for helmet use

Greece’s new government has announced incentives for the use of motorcycle helmets, including a reduction of VAT on protective gear from 24 percent to 13 percent.

“I will not accept any deviation from the obligatory use of helmets,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a visit to the Ministry of Transport on Thursday, adding that road safety is high on the agenda of his conservative government.

“It is unacceptable that so many people die in traffic accidents,” he said.

The measure is to be included in the next tax bill after the summer.

