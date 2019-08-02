Two West Nile deaths are first this year

This week’s report by the National Health Organization (EODY), published on Thursday, announced this year’s first deaths in Greece from West Nile virus.



The two victims were both over the age of 80.



The report, which did not say where the deaths were recorded, stated that the number of confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne infection this year has risen to 25. The central nervous system of patients was affected in 17 of those cases, resulting in encephalitis and/or meningitis and/or paralysis.



The average age of infected patients is 77.



This year’s first case in Attica was also reported last week.