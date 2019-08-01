Government announces security chiefs
Vice Admiral Alexandros Diakopoulos has been appointed National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister’s office, a post set up by the new conservative administration, the government announced Thursday.
Meanwhile, Panagiotis Kontoleon was named as the new head of the National Intelligence Service (EYP).
Kontoleon, a former executive at G4S security services company, will replace Yannis Roubatis after his term expired.