Government announces security chiefs

TAGS: Security

Vice Admiral Alexandros Diakopoulos has been appointed National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister’s office, a post set up by the new conservative administration, the government announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, Panagiotis Kontoleon was named as the new head of the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

Kontoleon, a former executive at G4S security services company, will replace Yannis Roubatis after his term expired.

