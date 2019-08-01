Greece leads EU in youth unemployment

About 3.176 million under-25s were unemployed in the 28 member-states of the European Union in June, of whom 2.251 million were in the 19-member eurozone, the EU’s statistical office Eurostat has revealed.



The youth unemployment rate in June was 14.1 percent in the EU-28 and 15.4 percent in the euro area, compared with 15.2 percent and 17 percent respectively in June 2018.



In June 2019, the lowest rates were observed in Germany (5.5 percent), the Netherlands (6.5 percent) and the Czech Republic (6.6 percent), while the highest were recorded in Greece (39.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019), Spain (32.4 percent) and Italy (28.1 percent).



