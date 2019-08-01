WWII soldier remains buried

A religious ceremony was held Thursday to bury the remains of another 85 Greek soldiers that died in the 1940-41 Greco-Italian War at the military cemetery of Kleisoura, in a valley where the armies of the two countries clashed near the Albanian border.

After Thursday’s ceremony the total number of Greek soldiers’ remains that have been exhumed and buried at the military cemeteries of Kleisoura in Greece and Bularat in Albania rose to 750.

The remains were found after January 22, 2018, following the implementation of a bilateral agreement signed in 2009 between Greece and Albania to locate, exhume, identify and bury Greek soldiers who fell in Albania in 1940-41.