Nicolas Diguiny scores from the penalty spot for Aris.

Both Aris and Atromitos will join AEK in the third qualifying round of the Europa League after recording victories in their second-leg games on Thursday, to help Greece’s UEFA ranking too.

Aris scored at Larnaca that elusive goal it had failed to get at home against AEL Limassol, from the 12th minute of the return game in Cyprus on Thursday. The goal modestly came from the penalty spot, courtesy of Nicolas Diguiny, but it was enough to give the Thessaloniki club a 1-0 aggregate victory and the ticket to the next round.

That is where the Yellows are set to face Norwegian side Molde.

Atromitos added a 3-2 home win to its 2-1 away victory over Dunajska Streda to advance on a 5-3 score, but it was not so comfortable when the Slovaks equalized 2-2 on Thursday and threatened with a winning goal at Peristeri.

On the 22nd Alexandros Katranis gave Atromitos the lead and Giorgos Manousos doubled it with a penalty kick six minutes on, but Dunajska Streda went level through Eric Ramirez and Zsolt Kalmar in the second half, before Spyros Risvanis confirmed Atromitos will play Polish team Legia in the third qualifying round on August 8 and 15.

AEK’s opponent in the same round will be Romania’s Universitatea Craiova.