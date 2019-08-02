Bank of Greece at the forefront in the battle against climate change

The Bank of Greece (BoG) is, along with the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB), at the forefront of the battle to tackle climate change through the promotion of sustainable finance, according to the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).

The three banks, the OMFIF says, are the ones that raise the issue of climate change more than any other.

Moreover, BoG Governor Yiannis Stournaras has, reportedly, conducted the most speeches on the issue in the period 2018-2019, compared to his counterparts from other central banks.

OMFIF is an independent forum dealing with central banks, economic policy and public investment and is based in London.

In a tweet on Thursday, it said these three banks are "setting the tone" for a viable financial system and posted photos of Stournaras, the ECB’s Mario Draghi and the BoE's Mark Carney, who it said are the three central bankers who have been the most vocal on climate changes.