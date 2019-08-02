Environment Ministry inspectors have sent a letter to Minister Kostis Hajidakis to complain about being left out of a revamp of state monitoring agencies by the recently elected government.

Under the new legislation, inspectors for the public administration, public works, transportation and health and welfare services, have been placed under the jurisdiction of the National Transparency Authority, a move that gives them greater executive flexibility and powers.

The environmental inspection corps, however, was left out of the shakeup, as well as being demoted from a discrete secretariat to a department within the ministry, according to Thursday's letter of complaint, which also laments a shortage of staff.

The department consists of 70 experts who are responsible for inspecting whether public and private agencies and companies in the areas of construction, energy, mining and environment are in compliance with regulations.