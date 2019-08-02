PM envisions 'revolution' in cultural domain

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government's ambitious plan to revamp Greece's international image through the domain of culture will be nothing short of a “revolution.”

“What we envision in the area of culture is nothing less than a revolution and I venture to use this term in order to convey the ambitious scope of our plans to promote our classical heritage in a novel way and to also use our contemporary culture in order to show the new face of Greece abroad,” Mitsotakis said, following talks with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and her deputy for sports, Lefteris Avgenakis.

The Culture Ministry “is not just a guardian of our heritage but a ministry that can contribute to growth,” the prime minister said, adding that the recently elected government's plans include creating links between culture, sports and tourism.

Mitsotakis also addressed how the operation of Archaeological Receipts Fund can be improved to increase takings from the country's ancient sites and museums, saying that “revenues remain, unfortunately, very limited.”

“The prime minister gave us directions, but most importantly, he gave us solutions so that we can start dealing with the existing problems, of which there are many, and make our vision come true,” Mendoni said in comments after the meeting.