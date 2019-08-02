Supreme Court reviewing decision that led to Korkoneas’ release

Greece’s Supreme Court is reviewing a decision by an appeals court in Lamia, central Greece, that reduced the conviction of police special guard Epaminondas Korkoneas for the 2008 deadly shooting of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos from life to 13 years.



That ruling led to Korkoneas’ release from the high-security prison in Domokos, near Lamia, as he had already served 11 years of his life sentence in addition to the time he spent in prison pending his initial trial and conviction.



The ruling was issued on the basis of the new legal code which came into effect on July 1.



The Supreme Court has requested a certified copy of the ruling issued by the Lamia court. Should the Supreme Court appeal the decision, the trial will be repeated within an updated legal context.



No more details were immediately available.