Ex-finance minister appointed non-exec president at ELPE

TAGS: Energy

Yiannis Papathanasiou, Greece’s economy and finance minister in the conservative government led by Costas Karamanlis, has been appointed non-executive president of Hellenic Petroleum (ELPE), the country’s biggest oil refiner, the government has said.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Andreas Siamisiis, who was until now deputy CEO at the company, will become chief executive officer.

