Brostakalli | Athens | To September 15

In a nod to young artists, The Art Foundation hosts “Brostakalli,” an exhibit curated by Ariadne Tzika. The exhibit showcases artworks that explore the arbitrary ideals of beauty and its alternatives. Artists include Pirro Caridha, Alexia Diamanti, Dorina Fountoulaki and others. Admission is free of charge. The Art Foundation is a creative space which features a gallery, bar and shop in the heart of Athens. “Brostakalli” is open to the public Mondays through Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. For more information, visit theartfoundation.metamatic.gr.

TAF, 5 Normanou, tel 210.323.8757