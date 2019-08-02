Shadow Theater | Athens | August 5-26

The Athens Shadow Theater returns to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) this summer to showcase plays from the world of Karagiozis, the main character of shadow theater plays depicting tales of traditional folklore. Athos Danellis, director of the theater company, is one of the last surviving Karagiozis puppeteers and a professor of shadow theater at the University of Athens. Shows include “The Birth of Kollitiri,” “Ghost of the Night,” “The Three Magicians” and “The Miser’s Arranged Marriage.” The performance will start at 9 p.m. on the Panoramic Steps on August 5 and at the Dome every Monday following. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000