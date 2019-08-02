NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek-American Michael Kratsios appointed US’ chief technology officer

TAGS: Diaspora, US, Technology

Greek-American Michael Kratsios will be the United States’ chief technology officer, assuming a post that had been vacant since the beginning of Donald Trump’s administration.

The 32-year-old’s appointment was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Thursday following his nomination in March. Kratsios is now the highest-ranking Greek American in Trump’s administration.

Since January 2017, Kratsios had been serving as the deputy US chief technology officer and a deputy assistant to the president for technology policy. In his new post, Kratsios will help hammer out federal policies on technology and data.

