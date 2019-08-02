BoG at fore in battle against climate change

The Bank of Greece is, with the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, at the forefront of the battle to tackle climate change through the promotion of sustainable finance, according to the London-based Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.



OMFIF, an independent forum that deals with central banks, economic policy and public investment, says the three have been raising the issue of climate change more than any other central banks.



Also, BoG Governor Yannis Stournaras has reportedly conducted the most speeches on the issue in the period 2018-19, compared to his counterparts from other central banks.



In a tweet on Thursday, it said the three banks are “setting the tone” for a viable financial system, and that Stournaras, the ECB’s Mario Draghi and the BoE’s Mark Carney are the three central bankers who have been the most vocal on climate change.