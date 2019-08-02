ATHEX: Stock market losses contained

Anticipation of positive feedback from Fitch in its report on Greece, expected late on Friday, and the advance of Greek bonds helped contain the stock drop at Athinon Avenue at the end of the week, compared to significant retreats on other eurozone markets.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 885.11 points, shedding 1.11 percent from Wednesday’s 895.04 points.



On a weekly basis it lost 0.63 percent.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index ended down 1.35 percent at 2,182.60 points, and the banks index shrank 2.96 percent.



In total 38 stocks rose, 69 fell and 26 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 79.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s 57.3 million.



In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.57 percent to 70.11 points.