Anyone who insists on ignoring the warnings concerning the dangers of climate change is simply choosing to turn a blind eye to the problem. The effects from the irreversible warming of the planet are evident not just from myriad respected scientific studies, but from our own experience.

High temperatures, extreme weather, droughts, massive wildfires – even in the Arctic Circle – and melting glaciers are no longer the stuff of science fiction and conspiracy theories, but headline news.

Experts warn that we have just 15 years in which to act if it we want to reverse the tide. It will take an enormous effort and an incredible amount of coordination if we are to win the war against climate change.