No Fyli dump extension

No extensions to the capital’s overloaded main landfill at Fyli in northwestern Athens are planned, according to the general secretary of Attica’s Solid Waste Management Authority (EDSNA), Yiannis Drivas.



Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), Drivas said that work will be carried out to increase the landfill’s capacity, rather than an outright extension.



Residents in the area are opposed to the extension of the landfill – which caters to the capital’s more than 4 million residents – and are awaiting the creation of new ones in other areas to ease pressure on the Fyli site.