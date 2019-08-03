National Gallery relaunch seen kicking off independence celebrations

A series of events marking the bicentennial of Greek independence in 2021 may be launched with the unveiling of the radically overhauled National Gallery and an exhibition dedicated to the 1821-30 War of Independence.

“The year 2021 is a first-class opportunity to showcase the invisible thread that connects our classical cultural legacy to an outward- and forward-looking Greece,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, following a meeting with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, where the 2021 anniversary celebrations were high on the agenda.

Another priority in the field of culture is to develop the National Archaeological Museum and to link it with the historic Acropole Theater, as well as the creation of a museum of underwater antiquities at Piraeus port.