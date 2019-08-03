Drug squad seizes cocaine at Thessaloniki port

Officers from the Thessaloniki Port Authority's narcotics squad have seized a 52-kilogram shipment of cocaine coming into the northern Greek city via container, authorities reported on Saturday.

The drugs were hidden in the refrigeration system of a container that was carrying bananas from Latin America and spotted when the shipment was being X-rayed. A specially trained dog also helped officers pinpoint the 47 packages containing the drugs.

An investigation is under way to determine the cocaine's provenance and also its destination.