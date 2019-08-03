US Embassy supporting Athens' Open Schools program

The US Embassy in Greece has thrown its weight behind the Athens Open Schools program, which promotes civic engagement in underserved communities.

The embassy is supporting two different initiatives this summer: one is bringing the Hellenic Children’s Museum collection and educational program to neighborhoods in the capital, and the other is a 3-D animation course based on Oracle’s Alice Software which enables children to animate digital character models.

“We support this program because it highlights the common values of the United States and Greece, the values of democracy and active citizenship,” said Jennifer Schueler, the US Embassy’s cultural attache.

“Through these activities, the children use art to communicate with each other and express how they experience their cities, their communities and their classrooms,” she said.

Initiated by the Athens Municipality in 2015, the program opens up school premises after the morning school session and on weekends for the benefit of the neighborhood.

The initiative is funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and coordinated by the Athens Partnership.