BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Minister pledges seaplane flights by next summer

TAGS: Travel

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis has expressed certainty that Greece will have an operational fleet of seaplanes by next summer.

Speaking to Skai TV on Saturday, Georgiadis insisted that “at this time next year we will be flying seaplanes – this is final.”

“We will do whatever it takes,” he added. According to Georgiadis, Greece must take advantage of the fact that it is a country with the right conditions to develop and operate a network of seaplanes.

“It would enable us to get to destinations that are extremely inaccessible today, with very little money and in a very short time,” he said.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 