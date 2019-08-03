Minister pledges seaplane flights by next summer

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis has expressed certainty that Greece will have an operational fleet of seaplanes by next summer.

Speaking to Skai TV on Saturday, Georgiadis insisted that “at this time next year we will be flying seaplanes – this is final.”

“We will do whatever it takes,” he added. According to Georgiadis, Greece must take advantage of the fact that it is a country with the right conditions to develop and operate a network of seaplanes.

“It would enable us to get to destinations that are extremely inaccessible today, with very little money and in a very short time,” he said.