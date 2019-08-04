Greece’s understaffed regional medical centers are reportedly struggling to cope again this summer due to the increased demand created by tourism.

According to complaints filed to the Health Ministry, medical centers across the country are suffering from serious shortages of medical and non-medical personnel.

The shortages have severely impacted services on popular tourist islands such as Zakynthos and Rhodes, as well as Kalamata and Karpenisi in southern and central Greece.



To address the issue, the ministry’s new leadership has asked for hospital administrations to submit lists of the main problems they face.

In the meantime, workers are calling for immediate hirings as staff across the country has, they say, decreased by 25,000 in recent years.