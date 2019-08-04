City folk heading for the islands

Holidaymakers prepare to board a ferry at the port of Piraeus on Saturday, as the exodus of city folk from the Greek capital gathers pace ahead of August 15, considered the peak of the summer season. Dedicated to the mother of Christ, August 15 is a national holiday that is celebrated across the entire country. Authorities at the capital’s ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio had staff out in force over the weekend to oversee the departure of thousands of passengers on dozens of ferryboats headed to the country’s islands. [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]