Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks with a musical instrument maker on Karpathos on Saturday. During his visit to the biggest of the Dodecanese islands, Mitsotakis said that “our border islands should not only be thought of as guardians of our maritime borders, but also as ambassadors of friendship with our neighbors.” He also pledged to accelerate the construction of the island’s hospital, which began in 2014. [ANA-MPA]