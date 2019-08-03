Heat, high winds keep danger of wildfires high

Authorities warn that a combination of heat and winds make it highly likely that wildfires will continue to break out Sunday, with the region of Attica, which includes Athens, and the island of Evia, in central Greece, considered especially vulnerable.

On Saturday, a total of 44 wildfires broke out between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to Greece's Fire Service. Most were contained early, but 3 fires were still active at sundown, with the one near Ancient Olympia, in southern Greece, apparently the most threatening. Authorities considered evacuating a nearby village but a shift in wind direction led them to abandon that plan. The other two fires are in central Greece, near the towns of Domokos and Farsala.