NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Heat, high winds keep danger of wildfires high

Authorities warn that a combination of heat and winds make it highly likely that wildfires will continue to break out Sunday, with the region of Attica, which includes Athens, and the island of Evia, in central Greece, considered especially vulnerable.

On Saturday, a total of 44 wildfires broke out between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to Greece's Fire Service. Most were contained early, but 3 fires were still active at sundown, with the one near Ancient Olympia, in southern Greece, apparently the most threatening. Authorities considered evacuating a nearby village but a shift in wind direction led them to abandon that plan. The other two fires are in central Greece, near the towns of Domokos and Farsala.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 