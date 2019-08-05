Greece sends condolences to US over mass shootings

The Greek Foreign Ministry and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Sunday expressed their shock and condemnation over the deadly mass shootings in two US cities over the weekend, which claimed the lives of at least 29 people and injured dozens.

“Profoundly shocked by appalling mass-shooting attacks in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Our thoughts go out to all those affected. Most sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Greece stands in full solidarity with the people and government of the US,” the foreign ministry said in a post on its Twitter account.

The office of the Presidency said its General Secretary, Ambassador Georgios Gennimatas, spoke with the American Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, and conveyed his abhorrence, deep sadness and condolences of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to US President Donald Trump, the American people and to the families of the victims of the attacks.