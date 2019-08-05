Foreign national wanted in Azerbaijan arrested at Greek-Turkish border

A foreign national who is being sought by the authorities in Azerbaijan for numerous crimes was arrested by policemen at the Kipi border post on Sunday, as he tried to enter the country.



The 42-year-old man is wanted for fraud, violating the privacy of correspondence, breach of privacy, blackmail and computer hacking, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The suspect, who has not been named, will face a prosecutor later in the day.