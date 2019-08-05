Education minister defends plans to scrap university asylum

Education Minister Niki Kerameus has defended plans to scrap university asylum law, which was originally introduced to protect protesting students and freedom of expression but which the conservative administration says has degenerated into a cover for lawlessness.



“The objective of our legislative initiative on university asylum is to restore common sense and to thereby put an end its being distorted, manipulated and turned into an asylum for lawlessness,” Kerameus said on Monday.



“With these new regulations we will strengthen academic freedom and the free movement of ideas and we will make sure that illegal actions… are punished and are prevented inside and outside university grounds,” Kerameus said.



The bill is currently being examined on parliamentary committee level. It is to be voted on in Parliament on Thursday.