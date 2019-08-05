Machairitsas & Portokaloglou | Kalamata | August 7-8

Known respectively for their contributions to the bands Termites and Fatme, Lavrentis Machairitsas and Nikos Portokaloglou will join forces for a concert titled “What’s Left from the Fire” in Kalamata on August 7 and 8. Primarily vocalists and guitarists, Machairitsas and Portokaloglou have both left a significant mark on Greece’s music scene. Their performance at Kalamata’s Castle Theater will pay tribute to their defining works and musical influences. The show begins at 9.30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for 15 euros at www.viva.gr.



Castle Theater, Kalamata, tel 210.646.1980